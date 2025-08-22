Vance denied Bolton was being targeted because of his criticism of the President.

John Bolton, former National Security Adviser to President Trump, waves as he arrives home, as the FBI searches his house. Photo / Getty Images

“No, not at all,” he said. “Our focus here is on, did he break the law? Did he commit crimes against the American people? If so, then he deserves to be prosecuted.”

Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, whose Maryland congressional district includes Bolton’s neighbourhood, called the raid “disturbing”.

“This looks like it’s very much in line with the other acts of political retribution and vengeance exacted against Bolton,” Raskin told CNN.

FBI agents carry boxes as they arrive at John Bolton's house, Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

Trump calls Bolton ‘sleazebag’

Trump, in comments to reporters in the Oval Office, noted that his own Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI after he left the White House as part of a probe into the mishandling of classified documents.

“They went through everything they could, including my young son’s room and my wife’s area,” the President said.

As for Bolton, he called him a “sleazebag” suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome”.

A protester outside John Bolton's Bethesda home holds a sign reading 'Trump Uses FBI for vengeance #no kings' while FBI agents raid his home. Photo / Anadolu via Getty Images

The now 76-year-old Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser in his first term and later angered the administration with the publication of a highly critical book, The Room Where it Happened.

Legal efforts to block its release for allegedly containing classified information were dropped when Joe Biden replaced Trump in the White House in 2021.

Bolton has since become a highly visible and pugnacious critic of Trump, frequently appearing on television news shows and in print to condemn the man he has called “unfit to be President”.

FBI agents are seen outside Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton's house. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

A longtime critic of the Iranian regime, Bolton was a national security hawk and has received death threats from Tehran.

“I think it is a retribution presidency,” Bolton said.

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against his perceived enemies and political opponents.

FBI agents raid the home of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton as part of a national security investigation. Photo / Anadolu via Getty Images

He has stripped former officials of their security clearances, targeted law firms involved in past cases against him and pulled federal funding from universities.

The FBI opened criminal investigations in July into two other prominent Trump critics, former FBI director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan.

Trump was the target of several investigations after leaving the White House and the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 as part of the probe into mishandling of classified documents.

Trump was also charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Neither case came to trial, and Smith – in line with a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting President – dropped them both after Trump won the November 2024 presidential election.

– Agence France-Presse