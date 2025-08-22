FBI agents raid the home of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton as part of a national security investigation in Bethesda, Maryland. Photo / Anadolu via Getty Images
FBI agents have raided the home and office of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, one of US President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics, in an investigation officials said was linked to classified documents.
Trump, asked about the FBI searches, said he was “not a fan” of his former aide butdid not know about the law enforcement operation ahead of time.
The FBI declined to comment on the coordinated raids of Bolton’s home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda and his downtown office in the nation’s capital, but FBI Director Kash Patel posted “NO ONE is above the law” on X as they were taking place.
“We’re in the very early stages of an ongoing investigation into John Bolton,” Vice-President JD Vance said in an interview with NBC News.
“Classified documents are certainly part of it,” Vance said, and there was also “broad concern” about Bolton. He did not elaborate.
“This looks like it’s very much in line with the other acts of political retribution and vengeance exacted against Bolton,” Raskin told CNN.
Trump calls Bolton ‘sleazebag’
Trump, in comments to reporters in the Oval Office, noted that his own Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI after he left the White House as part of a probe into the mishandling of classified documents.
“They went through everything they could, including my young son’s room and my wife’s area,” the President said.
As for Bolton, he called him a “sleazebag” suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome”.
The now 76-year-old Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser in his first term and later angered the administration with the publication of a highly critical book, The Room Where it Happened.
Legal efforts to block its release for allegedly containing classified information were dropped when Joe Biden replaced Trump in the White House in 2021.
Bolton has since become a highly visible and pugnacious critic of Trump, frequently appearing on television news shows and in print to condemn the man he has called “unfit to be President”.
A longtime critic of the Iranian regime, Bolton was a national security hawk and has received death threats from Tehran.
“I think it is a retribution presidency,” Bolton said.
Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against his perceived enemies and political opponents.