Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Trump campaign lawyers step up but are swiftly knocked down

7 minutes to read

Rudy Giuliani, who is spearheading Trump's legal challenges, has broken with his past comments backing the president's claims of widespread voter fraud. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Zach Montague and Alan Feuer

The race to file lawsuits challenging the election results has forced lawyers into mistakes and uncomfortable court appearances.

In a chaotic effort to overturn the election results, President Donald Trump and lawyers representing his campaign

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.