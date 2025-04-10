- A transgender US pilot, Jo Ellis, filed a defamation lawsuit against influencer Matt Wallace for false claims.
- Wallace accused Ellis of causing a helicopter crash, leading to threats and her temporary relocation.
- Ellis’ lawsuit highlights the impact of disinformation on transgender individuals and aims to hold spreaders accountable.
A transgender American pilot filed a defamation lawsuit today (NZT) against a conservative influencer who falsely claimed on social media that she was flying a military helicopter that collided with a passenger jet in Washington in late January.
Jo Ellis sued Matt Wallace, an influencer with 2.2 million followers on X, saying he “concocted a destructive and irresponsible defamation campaign” against her following the crash that killed 67 people aboard both aircraft, according to the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in Colorado.
One of his posts, which garnered millions of views, said the Black Hawk pilot might have participated in a “trans terror attack”, falsely accusing her of intentionally causing the mid-air collision due to her “depression” and “gender dysphoria”, according to the lawsuit.
There was no immediate comment from Wallace, who later deleted his posts about Ellis.