Pilot Jo Ellis no longer leaves her apartment in Richmond, Virginia without a firearm. Photo / AFP
Gingerly placing a gun on her kitchen counter, American trans pilot Jo Ellis said she no longer leaves her apartment without a firearm after false online claims about her involvement in a fatal air crash triggered a deluge of threats.
The career of the Black Hawk pilot in the Virginia Army National Guard hangs in limbo after a Pentagon memo last week revealed that transgender troops will be purged from the military unless they obtain a waiver on a case-by-case basis.
President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders targeting the trans community – a flashpoint in the so-called culture wars roiling the United States – including barring them from women’s sports and instructing the Government to recognise only two sexes, male and female.
Without offering any evidence, Trump suggested the aviation authority’s diversity hiring practices could partly be to blame for the crash, making trans personnel such as Ellis a ripe target for online rumours.
Her friends alerted her to a random Facebook account asking around if people knew Ellis, calling her the one who “killed those people in the crash” and other posts that questioned whether it was a “trans terror attack”.
Others sent her screenshots of two news sites, including a Pakistani outlet, which suggested that Ellis was piloting the ill-fated helicopter.
As the rumours reached a fever pitch, with Ellis’ name trending on the Elon Musk-owned platform X, a British newspaper reporter called her cellphone asking if she was alive.
“When I noticed how big the issue was, and I saw some of the comments, my first thought was: ‘Is my family safe?’” Ellis told AFP at her apartment in the city of Richmond.
‘We’re a target’
“I arranged armed private security for my house and packed my bags,” Ellis said, displaying her personal firearms, including a gun the size of her hand that she carries in her purse.
Worried that someone might track down her home using public records, she temporarily moved her family to a new location.
Ellis posted a “proof of life” video on Facebook, which quelled only some of the rumours.
The threats facing Ellis, who has served in the National Guard since 2009 and has deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, highlight the real-life impact of disinformation for transgender people at a time when there has been a sharp uptick in the political rhetoric against them.
“I believe we’re a target right now,” Ellis said.
“We’re being vilified as this kind of bogeyman,” she added.
Online posts suggested her hatred for Trump had motivated her to kill herself and dozens of others, an accusation she found strange for someone who had voted “red more than blue”.
“I’m actually from a family that voted for Trump, so it’s very strange to see that.”
‘Upsetting’
Adding to that was job insecurity prompted by the Pentagon memo, which became public as part of a court filing in a case challenging Trump’s recent executive order aimed at barring military service for transgender personnel.