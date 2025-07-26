Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trade on agenda as Trump lands in Scotland for diplomacy and golf

By Aurelia End and Peter Hutchison
AFP·
5 mins to read

Israel continues it's attack on Gaza. The NZ Fire department issues a warning as house fires increase in numbers. The Polar Plunge is taking place today in Wellington.

US President Donald Trump has landed in Scotland for a five-day visit set to mix diplomacy, business and leisure, as a huge UK security operation swung into place after planned protests near his family-owned golf resorts.

The President, whose mother was born in Scotland, will split his time between two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save