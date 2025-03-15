At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after violent tornadoes swept across the central US, officials said this weekend. Photo / AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after violent tornadoes swept across the central US, officials said this weekend. Photo / AFP

At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit the central US.

Missouri reported 11 fatalities, with significant damage to homes and infrastructure.

More tornadoes are forecast for Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee this weekend.

At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after tornadoes raked across the central United States, officials said.

Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.

The Missouri state highway patrol confirmed 11 “storm-related fatalities” in a statement on X, saying local authorities were “working tirelessly to assist those in need and assess the damage”.

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to residential and commercial buildings, with some areas severely impacted by “tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail”.