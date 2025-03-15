Advertisement
Tornadoes hit central US: 18 dead, dozens injured, more storms forecast

AFP
At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after violent tornadoes swept across the central US, officials said this weekend. Photo / AFP

  • At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit the central US.
  • Missouri reported 11 fatalities, with significant damage to homes and infrastructure.
  • More tornadoes are forecast for Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee this weekend.

At least 18 people are dead and dozens injured after tornadoes raked across the central United States, officials said.

Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.

The Missouri state highway patrol confirmed 11 “storm-related fatalities” in a statement on X, saying local authorities were “working tirelessly to assist those in need and assess the damage”.

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to residential and commercial buildings, with some areas severely impacted by “tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail”.

Six fatalities were reported in Missouri’s Wayne County, three in Ozark County – where multiple injuries were also reported – and one each in Butler and Jefferson counties, police said.

Further south in Texas, local authorities told AFP that four people had died in vehicle accidents linked to dust storms and fires that reduced visibility on the roads.

In the neighbouring state of Arkansas, officials said three people had died and 29 had been injured in the storm.

More tornadoes were forecast for today in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

- Agence France-Presse

