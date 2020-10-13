Topless Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested after storming, 'vandalising' Sydney building

Members of the group allegedly attempted to glue themselves to the building's windows. Screengrab / Extinction Rebellion Sydney / Facebook

Five topless Extinction Rebellion protesters have been charged in Australia, accused of storming a building in Sydney's CBD before spraying paint inside and attempting to glue themselves to the windows.

Police will allege the group entered the lobby on Elizabeth St about 1.30pm on Tuesday and were told to leave by a security guard but allegedly refused.

Officers arrived and issued a move-on order to the group but it's alleged five people, a 31-year-old man and four women aged 29, 48, 60 and 70, failed to do so.

Footage shows members of the group holding up signs and pressing their painted bodies against the window of the building.

Five protesters were arrested after the incident. Screengrab / Extinction Rebellion Sydney / Facebook

Five protesters were arrested and taken to Surry Hills police station where a 29-year-old Blacktown woman was charged with two counts of destroying or damaging property, remaining on prescribed premises without a lawful excuse, and wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school.

The 48-year-old Mittagong woman was charged with destroying or damaging property, remaining on prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school.

The 60-year-old Wingham woman and 70-year-old Mittagong woman were both charged with remaining on prescribed premises without lawful excuse and wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school.

The man, from Victoria, was charged with two counts of malicious damage and remaining on prescribed premises without lawful excuse.

The man and 29-year-old woman were refused bail and will appear at the Central Local Court on Wednesday.

The others were granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court in November.