Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

To Trump, 'the Polls that matter' point to victory. The rest are 'fake'

7 minutes to read

President Trump at a rally on Saturday. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Maggie Haberman

President Trump's blinkered view of 2020 polling has created something of an alternate universe, even as his campaign struggles to find the voters he needs in the data it has.

When President Donald Trump talks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.