Dannielle Finlay-Jones and Ashley Gaddie.

Tinder has dispelled widespread reports a tradie accused of brutally bashing a teacher to death in Australia met his alleged victim on the dating app.

Ashley Gaddie, 33, has been charged with the murder of Dannielle Finlay-Jones, who was found dead at her friend’s home in western Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement sent to media outlets, a Tinder spokesperson said they can confirm the pair “did not match on Tinder”.

“This is a senseless tragedy. We extend our deepest thoughts to Dannielle Finlay-Jones’ family and loved ones,” it read.

“We are working with local law enforcement to provide any information to them that will be helpful for their investigation.”

The spokesperson said Tinder approaches all concerning reports about member safety with the utmost urgency and “takes appropriate actions toward bad behaviour by removing and blocking accounts across our platform”.

Police allege Gaddie and Finlay-Jones, 31, spent Saturday night at the Cranebrook home belonging to two of the woman’s friends before he left in the morning.

Her friends discovered she had been lying in bed alone with horrific head injuries when they checked in on her at 2.30pm on Sunday. They initially thought the couple was enjoying a sleep-in after a late night.

Emergency services were unable to revive her after they were called to the scene.

Gaddie was arrested just after midnight on Wednesday morning following a police operation in Wentworth Falls and three days of investigations by specialist officers.

Police cornered him on Tuesday afternoon as he was standing on the cliff edge at Fletcher’s Lookout.

The next day, Penrith Local Court heard Gaddie “was intent not to appear on screen” in the courtroom.

Although the tradie’s consent was not given, the court heard a DNA swab will be taken to preserve the “transient” nature of the sample.

Gaddie, who did not apply for bail, will remain behind bars on remand until he is next due to face court on March 3.