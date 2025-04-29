- A shootout at a Swedish hair salon in Uppsala left three people dead, with a masked gunman escaping on a scooter.
- The incident occurred a day before the Valborg festival, which attracts over 100,000 visitors.
- Sweden has struggled with gang-related violence, though the number of reported gang deaths fell in 2024.
A shootout at a Swedish hair salon has left at least three people dead in an eruption of violence that has heightened nerves over gun violence in the Scandinavian nation, police and media reports said.
The shooting erupted in the centre of Uppsala a day before a spring festival which draws more than 100,000 people to the city, about 60km north of Stockholm.
Police, who confirmed three dead, said the attack was staged by a masked gunman. Media reports said he escaped on a scooter after the early evening shootout.
Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer called the killings “extremely serious” but police would not say if it was the latest episode in a long-running war between gangs. Sweden is also still recovering from its worst mass shooting in February.