Thousands of Indian women have been abandoned by husbands working overseas

New York Times
By Sameer Yasir

Like many other women in the state of Punjab, long a hub of emigration from India, Sharndeep Kaur aspired to marry an Indian working abroad and follow him to a more prosperous life overseas.

On

