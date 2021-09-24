Voyager 2021 media awards
Thousands of Boko Haram members surrendered. They moved in next door

9 minutes to read
Boko Haram extremists terrorised the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, sending suicide bombers into markets. Photo / Tom Saater, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Ruth Maclean and Ismail Alfa

Fighters and family members of a terrorist group in Nigeria have defected in droves since the death of their leader. They've been relocated to a city they once terrorised.

For over a decade, the extremist

