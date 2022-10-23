A tradie in Adelaide got into a heated argument with two cyclists after going through a roundabout. Video / Competitive-Mood4980 via Reddit

A tradie in Adelaide got into a heated argument with two cyclists after going through a roundabout. Video / Competitive-Mood4980 via Reddit

A furious tradie has pulled over to confront two cyclists on a busy road in Adelaide, launching into a lengthy tirade about “thinking logical”.

The nearly eight-minute incident was filmed by one of the cyclists and posted to Reddit, saying the dispute started because they were riding too slowly through a roundabout.

They claim the driver illegally overtook them on the roundabout before stopping ahead of them and launching into a rant about road rules.

In the video, the concreter argues that he should have been given right-of-way because the cyclists couldn’t go more than “20 kilometres” under the speed limit.

“Why would you go then?” he asks.

“You know you’re on a bike. Think logical. You can’t get around the roundabout fast enough. In a car if you go 20 [kilometres] under the speed limit you’ll get pulled over and lose your licence. What about you guys?”

One of the cyclists responds, “Right, OK. So what you’re saying is we should stop in the middle of the roundabout so you don’t have to give way to the right which is the law?”

“No what I’m saying is you’re uncapable [sic] of applying to road rules like everyone else,” the tradie hits back, “Go to the side until it’s safe. It’s like crossing a road.”

One of the cyclists argues there is “no minimum speed for a bicycle”.

“See that’s bulls**t,” the tradie says. “See that’s where you need to use your brain and be a human part of society.”

The cyclist filming interjects, “Maybe you should work on your comprehension skills and learn how to write and contact your local member of parliament if you’ve got an issue with this, mate.”

The tradie slams the cyclist filming as a “pleb” and after some more back and forth tells him to “shut the f*** up”.

“You’re a nobody, you’ve been quiet, you’re scared,” he says. “Shut up. At least he [the front cyclist] can talk to me like a man. You’re a f***ing little p***y. Shut up.”

The motorist continues to argue with the cyclists for several minutes, verbally abusing them as they debate who was in the wrong.

“I slowed down, if I didn’t treat you like a human I would’ve drove you over,” he says.

“F***ing think straight. If I didn’t treat you like a human [I’d] smack you, but I haven’t.”

The cyclist filming asks, “So should be thankful that you’re showing respect by not knocking me out?”

“No I’m trying to say I’m not going to assault you,” the tradie says. “Just because I’m upset, you’re being a little b****. That’s what I’m trying to say.”

The tradie continues to disparage the cyclist filming, telling him to “be an adult, when you can talk, you talk”.

“Because you’re displaying your adulthood here the way you’re acting?” the cyclist hits back

“The way you’ve pulled over and had a little tantrum because you had to slow down, and lost two seconds in your journey on the way home.”

The exasperated tradie replies, “No, because I’m trying to pull over so I can stop getting f***ing upset and actually understand your reasoning. Most people will yell and just f*** off, I want to know your reasoning.”

The cyclist then calmly explains the road rules of the situation.

“We are legally entitled to ride on the road as we did,” he says.

“I approached the roundabout. I indicated my direction of travel with my right arm as I am legally obliged to do so. When I entered the roundabout there were no other vehicles, I had clear right of way, I entered the roundabout, as I was turning around the roundabout, you came up to the roundabout.”

The tradie then suggests that the pair will get hit riding slowly on the roundabout.

“Do you know how much crackheads live around here?” he asks the pair.

“As opposed to highly rational people like yourself?” the cyclist behind the camera retorts.

“Did I run you over?” the concreter asks.

He eventually storms back to his car as the front cyclist gets on the phone to police.

Most users on Reddit backed the cyclists in the dispute.

“Clearly this had nothing to do with delaying him,” one wrote.

Another said, “It’s like having an argument with a toddler. One rule for me, another for thee and don’t call me names b***h.”

A third wrote, “This reminds me of the old saying, never argue with an idiot, they’ll drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.”