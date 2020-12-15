Website of the Year
They're among the oldest living things in the world. The climate crisis is killing them

New York Times
By: John Branch

California's redwoods, sequoias and Joshua trees define the American West and nature's resilience through the ages. Wildfires this year were their deadliest test.

They are what scientists call charismatic megaflora, and there are few trees

