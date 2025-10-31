Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

The East Wing is gone. Here’s why it’s been called ‘the heart’ of the United States

Roxanne Roberts
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen walk through the East Wing to attend a state dinner in December 2022. Photo / Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen walk through the East Wing to attend a state dinner in December 2022. Photo / Getty Images

It’s played second banana to the West Wing, but the home of the first lady’s office has been the source of quiet power and influence.

It’s a saying famously attributed to Betty Ford: “If the West Wing is the mind of the nation, then the East Wing is the heart.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save