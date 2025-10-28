Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

It’s unconstitutional, but Trump keeps musing about a third term

Jess Bidgood
New York Times·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo, as part of his week-long trip to Asia. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo, as part of his week-long trip to Asia. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Last week, United States President Donald Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House, acknowledged demanding hundreds of millions of dollars from his own government, and extended a campaign of blowing up boats in foreign waters that legal specialists describe as unlawful.

Yesterday, somewhere between Kuala Lumpur and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save