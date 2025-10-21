Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump defends White House demolition as work begins on new ballroom

AFP
3 mins to read

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House as construction begins on President Donald Trump’s planned ballroom, in Washington, DC. Photo / Drew Angerer, AFP

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House as construction begins on President Donald Trump’s planned ballroom, in Washington, DC. Photo / Drew Angerer, AFP

US President Donald Trump has brushed off criticism over the demolition of part of the White House to build a new ballroom, saying the sound of the construction work was “music to my ears”.

Democrats have accused the Republican of failing to respect the presidential mansion, after pictures emerged of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save