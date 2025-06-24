Advertisement
The danger of an unrestrained president to the world - Oona A. Hathaway

By Oona A. Hathaway
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump did not seek approval from Congress or the UN Security Council, as required by law, before ordering military strikes against Iran. Photo / Anna Rose Layden, The New York Times

Opinion by Oona A. Hathaway
Oona A. Hathaway is a professor of law at Yale Law School, a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the president-elect of the American Society of International Law.

THE FACTS

  • Days after the US issued strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran launched missiles at an American military base in Qatar.
  • The Iranian strike on Al Udeid Air Base stoked fears that the conflict with Iran might intensify.
  • US President Donald Trump claims Israel and Iran have agreed to a cease-fire, however Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said there was no agreement “as of now”.

Trump’s unlawful strikes on Iran have laid bare the absence of any effective legal constraints on a US president to use deadly force in the world.

Acting on President Trump’s orders, the US military conducted a strike early Sunday morning against three Iranian nuclear . Few knew of the strikes in advance. Trump did not seek advance approval from Congress or the UN Security Council, as required by law. The unlawful strikes have thus laid bare the dangerous absence of any effective legal constraints – whether domestic or international – on the decision of the American president to use deadly force anywhere in the world.

