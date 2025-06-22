Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What visuals show of damage to Iran’s nuclear sites after US strikes

By Meg Kelly, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Nilo Tabrizy, Evan Hill, Dylan Moriarty
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

This combination of pictures created on June 22 using handout satellite images released by Maxar Technologies shows Iran's Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility on June 16, 2025 (top), and Iran's Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran after US strikes on June 22, 2025. Photo / Satellite image Maxar Technologies, AFP

This combination of pictures created on June 22 using handout satellite images released by Maxar Technologies shows Iran's Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility on June 16, 2025 (top), and Iran's Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran after US strikes on June 22, 2025. Photo / Satellite image Maxar Technologies, AFP

Satellite imagery taken today shows at least six apparent bomb entry points at Iran’s key Fordow uranium enrichment facility, according to a Washington Post visual analysis and multiple experts.

The images are the first look at damage to one of Iran’s main nuclear facilities after American bombers struck

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World