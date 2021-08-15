Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

The Afghan military was built over 20 years. How did it collapse so quickly?

9 minutes to read
Afghan police special forces soldiers at a frontline position in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo / Jim Huylebroek, The New York Times

Afghan police special forces soldiers at a frontline position in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo / Jim Huylebroek, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Fahim Abed and Sharif Hassan

The surrenders seem to be happening as fast as the Taliban can travel.

In the past several days, Afghan security forces have collapsed in more than 15 cities under the pressure of a Taliban advance

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.