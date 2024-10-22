Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The 9/11 defendants were captured two decades ago. Why hasn’t a trial started?

By Carol Rosenberg
New York Times·
8 mins to read
The courthouse facilities at Guantánamo Bay have been built in stages since 2007 on a cracked tarmac on an abandoned airfield. Photo / Marisa Schwartz Taylor, The New York Times

The courthouse facilities at Guantánamo Bay have been built in stages since 2007 on a cracked tarmac on an abandoned airfield. Photo / Marisa Schwartz Taylor, The New York Times

A new court, a death penalty case and even the weather have contributed to the go-slow process at Guantánamo Bay.

The five men who are accused of conspiring in the September 11, 2001, attacks were captured two decades ago, but a trial is still unlikely to start before 2026.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World