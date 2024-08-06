Home / World

How the 9/11 plea deal came undone

New York Times
By: Carol Rosenberg and Eric Schmitt
11 mins to read

A case that had mostly drifted from public consciousness in 12 years of proceedings is back in the spotlight and no closer to trial.

In the space of three days last week, the 9/11

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World