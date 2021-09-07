Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

Children of 9/11: 'I spent my childhood expecting him to walk through the door'

19 minutes to read
The Times
By: Megan Agnew

More than 3,000 children lost a parent in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Twenty years on, the sons and daughters of some of the British victims talk about loss and remembrance.

Dan Wright

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.