The 1960s pop song Downtown played from RV before Nashville Christmas Day bomb blast

The RV is seen driving down a street before the explosion tore through a section of downtown Nashville early on Friday. Photo / Metro Nashville Police Department

Moments before it exploded into a fireball in Nashville's downtown district on Christmas day, the large RV was playing a song which police have described as eerie.

Hero cop James Luellen was evacuating civilians from the area as the explosive-rigged RV blared an audio warning to nearby residents.

But as he was helping people to safety, audio from the RV suddenly changed from a warning to blaring out Petula Clark's 1965 chart-topping song Downtown.

"The music started, and I notified over the [police radio] air to notify other officers," Officer Luellen said at a press briefing on Sunday.

"Then, after the song, it continued to go back to the announcement for a little while."

Luellen didn't immediately recognise the song but remembered enough of the lyrics to piece together what it was.

"What I remembered was, 'Downtown, where the lights shine bright'," he said.

Nashville after the downtown bombing. Photo / Supplied

"Later, the ATF agent I spoke to pulled it up, and … Downtown by Petula Clark was the specific song that was played."

At the completion of the recorded warning to evacuate the area, the RV exploded into a hail of shrapnel and flames, obliterating parts of nearby buildings and leaving three people injured.

Suspected human remains have been found among the wreckage.

The FBI has revealed that it was looking at a number of individuals who may be connected to the bombing, including the RV's possible owner Anthony Quinn Warner.

Officials also said no additional explosive devices have been found — indicating no active threat to the area. Investigators have received around 500 tips and leads.

"It's just going to take us some time," Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Memphis field office, said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. "Our investigative team is turning over every stone" to understand who did this and why.

Police are reportedly probing whether Warner, a 63-year-old computer expert, intentionally detonated the RV outside an area AT&T building – hampering local mobile phone service – over paranoia about 5G technology and alleged government eavesdropping.