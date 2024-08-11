“Please help, they are dying,” she told the 911 dispatcher. Torres survived the shooting.

The Post had previously obtained the vast majority of the records released from the Texas Rangers investigation, including excerpts of Torres’ phone call. But the new information includes her full 17-minute conversation with a dispatcher.

In the extended 911 call, the sound of a police radio and the voices of officers standing outside the classroom are faintly audible in the background through Torres’s phone.

A Post investigation with ProPublica and the Texas Tribune found the emergency medical response was thwarted by the botched police efforts to stop the gunman. Law enforcement’s ill-fated transition from an “active shooter” stance to that of a “barricaded subject” slowed the response and doomed some of the life-saving efforts, a 20-minute documentary published last year by the Post also found.

The newly released records come more than two years after the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead, and as clamouring from victims’ families for greater transparency about the actions of law enforcement has reached a fever pitch. Two school district police officers, including former chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, have been criminally charged in connection with the botched law enforcement response to the massacre.

Arredondo defended himself in a CNN interview this past week, his first interview since being charged with 10 felony counts of child endangerment. He said he is being scapegoated and Texas state troopers should have taken over incident command. It took more than 70 minutes for any officer to confront the shooter.

“These are my children, too - people don’t understand that,” Arredondo said, describing how he walked those hallways daily and got to know the students who were gunned down. He blamed “lies and deceptions” for fueling false narratives that lost him the trust of his community.

Adrian Gonzales, the other former school district police officer facing charges, pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of child endangerment last month. Few, if any, Texas prosecutors have ever charged a law enforcement officer with such a crime. But a Uvalde County grand jury indicted the pair in late June.