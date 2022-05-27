Students across the US are walking out of their classrooms in protest against the nation's notoriously lax gun laws as Americans reel from the latest shooting massacre.
On Tuesday, gunman Salvador Ramos entered a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, armed with military-grade weapons and accessories he had been able to purchase legally the week before – just days after his 18th birthday.
He then opened fire on terrified children and teachers, killing 19 children aged between seven and 10 and two staff members, in what has emerged as America's deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012.
On Thursday, thousands of students, fed up with empty "thoughts and prayers" from leaders and politicians, walked out of classrooms across the country as part of a nationwide protest.
The action was planned by Students Demand Action, an organisation dedicated to ending gun violence, with more than 200 individual protests carried out already and with more to come on June 3, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Two days after the Uvalde shooting, students at Oxford High School in Michigan – which was rocked by its own school shooting last November in which four students died – walked out in their powerful act of defiance.
Similar scenes played out at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, where two students died in a shooting in November 2019, while protests were also seen at Whitefish Bay High School in Wisconsin, and Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School in Port Washington.
Another poignant protest was held at a school in Falls Church, Virginia, with dozens of students lying down on a running track to represent the children lost to gun violence.
In all, more than 200 school demonstrations had been planned in response to the Uvalde massacre.
Speaking to America's ABC News, Emma Janoff, a Year 11 student at Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School, said young people were frustrated by the government's inaction when it came to gun control.
"You see news every day about kids getting shot and people your age dying and it's just incredibly sad and unbelievable, especially to see like kids younger and kids my age," she told ABC News.
"I can't imagine that being me; but it is imaginable because it happens so often."
The 17-year-old, who is also a member of Students Demand Action, said students were "united" in the fight for safety.
According to the Students Demand Action, so far this year, and not including the Uvalde shooting, "there have been at least 77 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 14 deaths and 45 injuries nationally".
"Six of these incidents took place in Texas," the organisation said.
"We won't accept a country where gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it's while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country."