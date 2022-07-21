Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos’ mother has screaming match with grieving relative of one of the children killed. Video / Noticias Telemundo

Footage of the mother of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos apologising to relatives of a 10-year-old victim shows her in tears after a tense confrontation on a suburban street.

Ramos, 18, shot dead 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before being killed by police.

Footage on Telemondo, an American Spanish-language TV network, showed Adriana Martinez being asked what reasons her son had for the attack that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Relatives of victim Amerie Jo Garza confronted Adriana Martinez on the street. Photo / via Telemondo

Reporter Edgar Munoz said in an Instagram post that the meeting was accidental and happened after a community meeting in Uvalde.

Relatives of victim Amerie Jo Garza confronted Martinez on the street.

"What reason did he have? Because he was pissed off at you? Because you destroyed him?" one family member shouted.

"What reason did he have to kill 21 [people]," another relative shouted.

"I didn't know," an emotional Martinez responded.

Footage showed Adriana Martinez being asked what reasons her son had for the attack. Photo / via Telemondo

The killer's mother then said: "I know my son was a coward. You don't think I don't know that? I know. You don't think I'm carrying all that with me? You don't think I don't know. I know. And I'm sorry."

Relatives of victim Amerie Jo Garza, pictured, confronted Martinez on the street. Photo / AP

Salvador Ramos. Photo / AP

Martinez then said: "You have no right to judge my son. May God forgive you all."

After the May 24 massacre at the Texas school, Martinez told CNN her son "had his reasons for doing what he did, please don't judge him".

Martinez begged for forgiveness for herself and her son.

"I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me. Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons."

Ramos was living at his grandmother Celia Martinez Gonzalez's home when he went on the rampage.

Martinez had previously told the Daily Mail: "My son wasn't a violent person. I'm surprised by what he did.

"I pray for those families. I'm praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They [the children] had no part in this."