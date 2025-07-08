I’m a gastroenterologist - here’s why I tell my patients to eat this one fruit

Actinidin is present in only a few dietary sources besides kiwifruit (including mango and pineapple), and it can help break down proteins, aiding in our digestion. Actinidin is so powerful that it’s used commercially as a meat tenderiser.

So how does this help your gut? Let me fill you in on the findings of a randomised controlled trial that electrified gastroenterologists everywhere. The study was funded by a kiwifruit marketer, but its methods were rigorous and showed clear measurable outcomes.

In the 2022 study, scientists from three countries – New Zealand, Italy and Japan – found that eating two green kiwifruit per day for four weeks helped people have more complete bowel movements. On average, people pooped between one and two more times each week.

For people with constipation at baseline, kiwifruit improved symptoms such as abdominal pain, indigestion and straining during bowel movements – often even more so than psyllium, a type of fibre sold in powders and capsules over-the-counter. These people also reported an improvement in overall quality of life.

Consuming a diversity of plants is always the overarching goal for a healthy microbiome, and I tell patients that kiwifruit can be a great addition to that approach. I’ve seen the benefits firsthand in my patients and even my own family.

The power of fruits and vegetables

Besides fibre, the benefits of eating a diet rich in vegetables and fruits like kiwifruit are commonly attributed to their antioxidants. These compounds are known to protect against cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Fruits and vegetables like kiwifruit are rich in antioxidants that help protect against cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Photo / Getty Images

But – and this is a big one – it’s an effect that mainly appears to occur through a healthy diet – and not through antioxidant supplementation.

As is often the case with other supplements, when you try to distil the compound of interest into a capsule or pill, that beneficial health effect of antioxidants vanishes – and may even be potentially harmful.

So why does this happen?

Scientists suspect that the kiwi’s antioxidants, like vitamin C, synergise with its other naturally occurring phytochemicals to boost its protective power – something we lose when we distil these nutrients into a commercialised supplement.

Kiwi’s benefits may go beyond the gut

In 2011, Norwegian researchers randomised healthy volunteers to a month of eating either one or two gold kiwifruit daily. When the scientists analysed DNA samples, they found fewer DNA strand breaks – a sign of improved fortitude that can theoretically reduce opportunities for cancerous growth.

And indeed, after one month, the volunteers’ DNA had become about 30% more resistant to a kind of injury called oxidative damage that can lead to dangerous mutations.

Kiwifruit are packed with antioxidants and fibre, making them a powerful ally against digestive issues, heart disease, and more. Photo / Getty Images

Besides studying DNA, researchers also looked at plasma triglycerides, a kind of fat circulating in the bloodstream that increases heart attack risk. At the end of the month, triglycerides had decreased by about 13%.

Though not a perfect study design, a 2023 meta-analysis of retrospective studies of kiwi and other fruit consumption found that people who ate more kiwis had a 13% decreased risk of colorectal cancer.

More research needs to be done to fully understand kiwifruit consumption and cancer risk – but the scientific groundwork has been laid.

What are other natural ways to help with constipation?

Supplementing with psyllium husk fibre has long reigned as queen in the gastroenterology world: psyllium is specific, easy to take and does wonders for the body.

Psyllium husk has long ruled the gut-health world- it's simple to take, highly effective, and works wonders for digestion. Photo / Getty Images

Prunes have been hailed for their laxative properties, but, if I’m being honest, have you ever tried to tell a college student with constipation to go buy some prunes? Trust me, it won’t happen. And for many people, prunes can actually make bloating worse because of high levels of sorbitol, a naturally occurring sugar that gets fermented by your colon’s microbiome. That’s why I tend to recommend kiwis instead.

What I want my patients to know

No, you don’t have to eat the kiwi’s peel. Plenty of studies have found notable health benefits sans peel. But if you feel so inclined, go on, have a little nibble on the skin. It’s totally edible and packed with fibre. Just be sure to keep your doctor in the loop about your gut issues.

For lots of people, the underlying condition causing their symptoms is past the point of a simpler dietary intervention. It’s why it’s important to find a doctor you trust who can consider multiple angles in approaching your health concerns.

Trisha Pasricha is a physician and journalist who writes the Ask a Doctor column for The Washington Post. She is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and author of the forthcoming You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong.