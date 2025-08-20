Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Texas Republicans advance redistricting maps, just as Trump wanted

By J. David Goodman
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Texas lawmakers on the floor of the State House in Austin. Photo / Getty Images

Texas lawmakers on the floor of the State House in Austin. Photo / Getty Images

Maps intended to help the GOP win five more US House seats in the midterm elections cleared a key procedural vote in the State Legislature. California will counter.

An aggressively partisan congressional map of Texas cleared a key procedural vote on Wednesday as Republicans in the Texas House took a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save