Trump admin’s bid to unseal Epstein records rejected by judge

AFP
3 mins to read

District Judge Richard Berman said the US government's trove of Epstein files is no match for the grand jury's mere 70-page transcripts. Photo / Getty Images

A US federal judge has rejected the Trump administration’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the criminal case against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

District Judge Richard Berman said the US government had failed to prove there were any special circumstances that would justify releasing what are normally secret records.

