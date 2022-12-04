A FedEx courier driver has confessed to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand. Photo / AP

A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said.

The body of Athena Strand was found yesterday and Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing the girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Horner remained jailed today on US$1.5 million bail. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Akin said during a news conference late yesterday that a tip led authorities to Horner, who the sheriff said had made a delivery to the girl’s home shortly before she disappeared.

Horner did not know the girl’s family, according to Akin, who declined to discuss a motive for the crime.

“We really can’t get into the content of the confession, but I will say we have a confession from Horner,” Akin said.

Her body was found near the town of Boyd, about 9.6km southeast of Paradise, a town of about 475 people, Akin said.

James Dwyer, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said FedEx co-operated with investigators.

FedEx said in a statement that it is working with law enforcement agencies investigating the case.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time,” according to the statement. “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”

Following the tragic discovery of her daughter’s body, Maitlyn Gandy posted hundreds of pictures of the 7-year-old on Facebook.

In one post, Gandy wrote: “I cannot describe the pain and absolute anger I feel. Missing her doesn’t cover how I feel.”

Strand had been spending time with her father and stepmother in Texas and was due to return to her mother in Oklahoma for Christmas.

In another post, Gandy wrote: “I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me. I want everyone to know her face and her voice and just how wonderful of a person she is.”

Strand’s aunt, Keeland Kulbeth, said in an interview with KXAS-TV that her niece wouldn’t just walk away from her father’s home. Kulbeth added: “She loved people, loved animals, loved flowers. She’s a very girly girl. I just can’t see her running off and leaving.”