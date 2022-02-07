Photo / Getty Images

A group of teenage boys allegedly catfished three gay men on a dating app before assaulting them at a Melbourne park.

The trio were allegedly lured to a reserve on Harlequin Ave at Ashwood, in the city's east, across different dates in December and January.

Once at the park, police alleged the men were verbally abused with homophobic comments and assaulted.

A 42-year-old man from Ashwood was allegedly assaulted on December 18, 2021, at about 1am and sustained facial injuries.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man from Ashwood received minor injuries after he was allegedly assaulted on January 7 at 2am.

A 47-year-old Glen Waverley man was also allegedly assaulted on December 16, 2021, at about 9pm but not physically injured.

Police executed search warrants at three separate properties in Ashwood on Sunday morning, arresting two 14-year-old boys, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy.

A 19-year-old Ashwood man was also arrested on January 27, 2022, as part of the ongoing investigation.

He has been summonsed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates Court for attempted robbery and recklessly cause injury.

Police have increased their patrols of parks and gardens around the Ashwood area.

Detective Sergeant Brendon Pollock said everyone had a right to feel safe.

"Prejudice motivated crime has no place in our society," he said.

"Police treat any incidents motivated by hate seriously and we will act swiftly when we receive any reports.

"Victoria Police is committed to ensuring the safety of all members of our community, including beat users."