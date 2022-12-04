St Kilda beach in Victoria. Photo / Supplied

A teenager has died after being found with fatal stab wounds at a popular Melbourne beach.

The terrifying scenes played out on Sunday as beachgoers enjoyed the city’s warmest day of the year since January.

Emergency services were called to St Kilda beach just after 7.30pm following reports of people fighting.

An 18-year-old was found on the beach near Pier Rd with multiple stab wounds.

The Tarneit teen was rushed to hospital but later died.

He has yet to be formally identified.

Those believed to be responsible had fled the scene when police arrived.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

CCTV footage will be used as part of the investigation.

There were also multiple witnesses in the area at the time.

A witness told the Herald Sun police were quick to swarm the area.

“There were cops everywhere. It was crazy.”



