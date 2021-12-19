Tasmanian Bouncy castle tragedy: Covid border closures meant one victim's mother hadn't seen him in a year

Miranda McLaughlin with children Peter Dodt and his siblings Cassie, Dylan and Chloe.Photo / Supplied

The mother of one of the children killed in the jumping castle tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania has been hit by two tragedies.

Not only did her son die in the freak accident, Covid-19 border closures meant she hadn't been able to see him for almost a year because she lived interstate.

The revelation comes as a sixth child was confirmed to have died in the incident.

Miranda McLaughlin had finally been able to fly to Tasmania from her home in South Australia just five days before her 12-year-old son Peter Dodt's death.

She said she was grateful to have spent those final few days with "our little ginger ninja".

She remembered Peter as a boy with a big heart.

"Peter was full of life, always making people smile with his antics. His heart was bigger than the world," she told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

"Words cannot explain what a beautiful soul he was or the loss we feel without him, forever in our hearts."

Peter's father Andrew Dodt had full custody of his three children.

Aunt Tamara Scott said Andrew was "beyond shattered" his boy is gone.

"He loved his dad with everything he had. It was him and his dad against the world," Tamara said.

Mourners have paid tribute to the children who died after gust of wind swept away a jumping castle at Hillcrest Primary School Devonport Tasmania. Photo / Jason Edwards

Andrew wrote a heartfelt tribute to his "baby boy" on the evening of his death.

"My baby boy Peter Dodt has grown his wings this afternoon and left me so heartbroken," he shared on Facebook.

"I would do anything in this world just to have him back.

"Dad loves you so much. Peter, till I see you again in heaven xxxx."

A sixth child was today confirmed as having died following the jumping castle tragedy.

Tasmanian police named 11-year-old Chace Harrison as the latest student to have passed away in a press conference on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Darren Hine and Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein spoke to the media, saying Chace died a "short time ago".

"It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm an 11-year-old boy passed away in hospital this afternoon," Mr Hine said.

"His name is Chace Harrison. Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time.

"Nine children were seriously injured in Thursday's incident. Devastatingly six children have now passed away."

He said that two children remain in a critical condition in the Royal Hobart hospital, and one child is now recovering at home.