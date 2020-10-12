Sydney man's finger 'bitten off by axe-wielding cyclist'

An axe-wielding cyclist allegedly attacked a driver in Sydney after a car door was opened towards him while riding. Photo / 123RF

Police will allege a cyclist became so angry with a man who opened a car door he attacked him with an axe before biting off his finger.

A Sydney man has had his finger bitten off after allegedly being threatened by an axe-wielding cyclist.

The 52-year-old man was leaving work in Campsie in Sydney's inner southwest on Sunday afternoon when he opened his car door on the street outside as a cyclist was riding past.

Police say the cyclist narrowly avoided crashing into the door on Beamish St and the pair became involved in an argument before the cyclist stopped and it escalated into a physical fight about 5.20pm.

Police say the cyclist then left the area only to return a short time later armed with two large axes that he pulled from his duffel bag.

He allegedly threatened the man with the axes before leaving and walking towards a shopping centre on Claremont St where he placed the weapons back in his bag.

But police say the man, and two of his relatives, chased the cyclist into the supermarket car park and tackled him to the ground.

The pair then became involved in a scuffle where the man had the tip of his finger bitten off.

The cyclist ran from the area but was arrested a short time later in Evaline St, Campsie by Public Order and Riot Squad officers.

He was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for assessment before being released into police custody about 10.50pm on Monday night.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, common assault and drug possession.

He was remanded to appear at Burwood Local Court on Tuesday.

The injured man was treated at Bankstown Hospital where he will undergo surgery to his middle finger.

jack.paynter@news.com.au