Sydney hoarder lived with mummified body of murdered Shane Snellman for 15 years, inquest finds

Shane Snellman was shot in October 2002. Photo / news.com.au

WARNING: Graphic

Dramatic scenes erupted at the inquest of Shane Snellman, whose mummified body was found in the house of a deceased hoarder, after it was revealed he was murdered by Bruce Roberts.

The inquiry before the New South Wales Coroner's Court in Australia heard that Roberts lived with the body decomposing in a bedroom for 15 years before Roberts' own death of natural causes.

But after Deputy State Coroner Derek Lee heard that Snellman, a methamphetamine addict, had likely broken into Roberts' Greenwich house, the murdered man's sister shouted in court.

"No, he never gained forced entry. He never broke into that house. He already knew him [Roberts]," the woman, only identified as Belinda, yelled out in the Coroner's Court.

The inquest heard that Roberts, who was 46 at the time, shot Snellman, who was 39, in his house on Sydney's North Shore in October 2002.

Police later found 19 illegal firearms and large stocks of ammunition among piles of hoarded debris in Roberts' house.

Snellman's body was found on May 29, 2018 by cleaners clearing the premises for sale a year after Roberts was found dead, likely from a heart attack in 2017.

The Coroner's Court heard that a large number of air freshener products were located around his body in a bedroom in Roberts' house.

Snellman was fully-clothed in a seated position slumped to the left. He had a gunshot wound to the supraclavicular fossa, the indentation in the neck above the collar bone.

Police at the scene after Shane Snellman's body was found at Bruce Roberts' house. Photo / news.com.au

The murdered man's remains were identified via tattoos, DNA and fingerprints.

Snellman had 15 metallic fragments in his chest and abdomen and toxicology of his remains revealed he had taken amphetamines, buprenorphine and methamphetamine before his death.

The inquest described Snellman and Roberts as "strangers in life" who had a "chance encounter" at the hoarder's Greenwich house.

Bruce Andrew Roberts was born in Coonabarabran in 1956 to a wealthy family which owned the Greenwich house, but had a bad relationship with his sister.

His cousin, to whom Roberts was close, described him as "a bit strange, a loner, socially awkward".

Roberts paid his relatives out to secure the Greenwich house, and lived there, not needing to work because he had inherited more than A$1 million in mining company BHP and other shares.

At the time of his 2017 death, he had more than A$600,000 in the bank.

His reclusiveness had worsened as he got older, and he suffered from hypertension, varicose veins and had last visited his doctor in May 2017, complaining of chest pains but refusing treatment.

When neighbours didn't see him for a few weeks, they phoned police who forced entry into the house.

Amid the debris inside they found then-60-year-old Roberts' body lying on top of an active bar heater, with significant damage to the body from the heater still being on.

Shane Snellman had 15 metallic fragments in his chest and abdomen. Photo / news.com.au

Cleaners did not begin clearing the premises until May 24, 2018, making the grisly discovery of Snellman's remains five days later.

The inquest heard that Shane John Snellman had been placed in a Catholic convent home for children at a young age and then moved around boys' homes.

As a 15-year-old, he had been charged with the murder of a homeless man, acquitted, and had then become dependent on drugs.

Snellman served custodial sentences for property and theft offences and prior to his murder had spent a year in prison between 2001 and June 2002 for a drug supply conviction.

On his release, he met up with an old girlfriend, who described him as "thin and likely addicted to methylamphetamine".

He was last seen living in shared accommodation in Campbelltown in October 2002, the same month he was murdered.

Snellman had been estranged from his family for years before he was killed.

John Snellman described his son as a good person, but impulsive.

One of Shane's sisters, Tracy Lee Snellman Trudgett, said she had last seen her brother on a prison visit in about 2008, but that he had "never been forgotten".

Bruce Roberts was a hoarder and Snellman's body was only found when cleaners came in to clear the property. Photo / news.com.au

She said she had "screamed and fell to the floor" when police knocked on her door to say they had found the remains of her only brother.

Following the mummified corpse's discovery, neighbours of the Greenwich house described the former homeowner Roberts as a "creepy" loner and hoarder.

"No-one's been near the home. The home would have been fairly bad inside," next door neighbour Gayle Meagher told nine.com.au.

"He had mental issues and was a bit of a recluse.

"Everything was locked up. You couldn't see inside the windows. We would just hear him or see him outside always in a big, brown coat regardless of the weather."

The house, on Greendale Street, Greenwich, was sold for A$2.01m in 2018, and has since been demolished and the 600 sq m plot redeveloped.