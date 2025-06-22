Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sydney Airport bust: Kiwi man allegedly tried to smuggle 10kg of cocaine in suitcase

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

B2 bombers in Guam amid Iran tensions. Zelenskyy accuses Putin of being 'uninterested' in peace. Stabbing at Pakuranga Night Market. Video / NZ Herald

A Kiwi man living in Australia has been charged with allegedly attempting to import over 10kg of cocaine in his suitcase after being stopped at Sydney Airport on Thursday.

The 28-year-old New Zealand national, who is a permanent resident of Australia, had his baggage searched by Australian Border Force (ABF)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World