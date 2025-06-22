A Kiwi man living in Australia has been charged with allegedly attempting to import over 10kg of cocaine in his suitcase after being stopped at Sydney Airport on Thursday.
The 28-year-old New Zealand national, who is a permanent resident of Australia, had his baggage searched by Australian Border Force (ABF)officers on June 19 after arriving in Sydney on a flight from Dubai.
Officers say they found nine blocks of powder stashed in the man’s suitcase lining, alongside more than A$10,000 ($10,800) in cash and an encrypted device believed to be used for communicating with others involved.
The substance, weighing 10.39kg, was tested and returned a positive result for cocaine, leading to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) being called in.
Appearing in Downing Centre Local Court on June 20, the man was charged with “importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled substance“.
The offence carries a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment.
In a statement following the man’s arrest, AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Davina Copelin said collaborating with agencies like the ABF is crucial to prevent drugs slipping through Australia’s border.
“The aim of the AFP is to protect Australians and disrupt criminal efforts that bring them to our shores,” Copelin said.