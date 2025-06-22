The offence carries a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment.

A New Zealand man has been charged with allegedly smuggling 10.39kg of cocaine into Australia in his suitcase. Photo / ABF

In a statement following the man’s arrest, AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Davina Copelin said collaborating with agencies like the ABF is crucial to prevent drugs slipping through Australia’s border.

“The aim of the AFP is to protect Australians and disrupt criminal efforts that bring them to our shores,” Copelin said.

“Anyone who attempts to import drugs will be stopped and met with the full force of the law.”

ABF Superintendent Elke West said while protecting Australia’s border has its challenges, the agency has a strong record of thwarting criminal activity.

“Each successful detection is a reminder of the critical role our organisations play in keeping our country safe,” West said.

ABF officers at Sydney Airport found nine blocks of cocaine and more than $10,000 in the man's suitcase. Photo / ABF

“Every gram of illicit substance we stop at the border is one less opportunity for harm to our community – that’s what drives our work.

“Our partnerships, intelligence work and the dedication of ABF officers continue to create a hostile environment at the border for criminal syndicates and their mules.”

In February, ABF officers at Sydney Airport found 20kg of cocaine in the suitcase of a 21-year-old New Zealand man arriving on a flight from the United States.

Twenty-two vacuum-sealed packs of white powder were detected by officers after they selected James Niven Timothy Moa for baggage screening.

The offence carries a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment in Australia. Photo / ABF

A summary of facts later read in court revealed an “anonymous person” had paid for Moa’s trip to the US, and he believed he was only importing “cigarettes and vapes” back into Australia.

Authorities said the cocaine seized had an estimated street value of A$6.5 million ($7.18m).

Meanwhile, a New Zealand woman was arrested last year after allegedly attempting to smuggle 52kg of methamphetamine through Sydney Airport.

The 23-year-old and a 21-year-old Australian woman had arrived on a flight from Singapore on October 28, and the pair were chosen for a routine baggage exam.

ABF officers allegedly discovered 52 packages falsely labelled as Chinese tea, with each containing approximately 1kg of a white substance.

Presumptive testing returned a positive result for methamphetamine and the women were charged, the AFP and the ABF said in a statement.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.