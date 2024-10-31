ABF officers conducted a routine baggage examination and allegedly detected 52 packages labelled as Chinese tea, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Photo / AFP

ABF officers conducted a routine baggage examination and allegedly detected 52 packages labelled as Chinese tea, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Photo / AFP

A New Zealand woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle 52kg of methamphetamine into Australia.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers arrested the 23-year-old New Zealand woman alongside a 21-year-old New South Wales woman at Sydney Airport on October 28.

The pair were allegedly caught attempting to smuggle 52kg of methamphetamine into Australia on board a flight from Singapore.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers conducted a routine baggage examination and allegedly detected 52 packages labelled as Chinese tea, each containing about 1kg of a white substance.