Kiwi arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle 52kg of meth into Australia

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
ABF officers conducted a routine baggage examination and allegedly detected 52 packages labelled as Chinese tea, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Photo / AFP

A New Zealand woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle 52kg of methamphetamine into Australia.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers arrested the 23-year-old New Zealand woman alongside a 21-year-old New South Wales woman at Sydney Airport on October 28.

The pair were allegedly caught attempting to smuggle 52kg of methamphetamine into Australia on board a flight from Singapore.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers conducted a routine baggage examination and allegedly detected 52 packages labelled as Chinese tea, each containing about 1kg of a white substance.

“It will be alleged that presumptive testing of the substance indicated a positive result for methamphetamine,” AFP and ABF said in a statement.

Both women have been charged with “importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug”.

They appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court on October 29 and are expected back in court next year on January 15.

The AFP and ABF thwarted two more separate alleged plots to smuggle illicit drugs into Australia through Melbourne and Sydney airports across the same 24-hour period.

Two United Kingdom women were detained after ABF officers allegedly detected 26kg of cocaine concealed in a suitcase after they arrived at Melbourne Airport from Mexico.

A Northern Ireland dual national was charged for allegedly attempting to smuggle about 25kg of methamphetamine into Australia from Thailand.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.


