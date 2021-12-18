Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations burnt, again

In what's become a Christmas tradition to some Swedes, a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller one were set ablaze early and police detained a suspect in his 40s. Photo / AP

In what's become a Christmas tradition to some Swedes, a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller one were set ablaze early and police detained a suspect in his 40s. Photo / AP

The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square.

The animals are a beloved Swedish Christmas symbol, dating back to pagan times. But in what's become a tradition of sorts in Gavle, 163km north of Stockholm, arsonists on early Friday destroyed both — a giant decorative goat made of straw and a smaller sibling.

A suspect in his 40s was detained. Police said the man allegedly had soot on his hands and matched a description given by witnesses, who said the fire started in the small goat before spreading to the big one. Only the metal frames were left standing.

I know the internet can be a dumpster fire source of anxiety and awfulness, but I also want people to remember that because we're online, we know about and are able to celebrate the ritualistic burning of a giant hay goat in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/potcIiMSwJ — 🎃 Lexie Dunne But SPOOKY 🎃 (@DunneWriting) December 18, 2021

Since Gavle's first straw goat — 13 metres tall and weighing three tons — was erected in 1966, the annual decoration has been burnt or smashed dozens of times, once before it was even finished.

The last time arsonists struck was in 2016, but a record four-year period of peace was shattered on Friday.

Goat used to it: The two straw goats of Gavle, Sweden's most endangered Christmas decorations, have gone up in flames after surviving nearly a month on a downtown square. In what has become a tradition of sorts, arsonists destroyed the animals. https://t.co/j8Y9wOxLjw #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) December 17, 2021

The goat is an ancient Scandinavian Yuletide symbol that preceded Santa Claus as the bringer of gifts.

- AP