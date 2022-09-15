Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Sweden's far right just made history. Is it the country's future?

By Amanda Taub
7 mins to read
Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson at the party's election night event in Nacka, near Stockholm, on September 11, 2022. Photo / AP

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson at the party's election night event in Nacka, near Stockholm, on September 11, 2022. Photo / AP

ANALYSIS:

The final results of Sweden's elections made history today: the Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigrant far-right party with a recent history of overtly Nazi ideology, has won its best result ever. With 20.6 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.