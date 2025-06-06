Mohamed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown firebombs and sprayed burning petrol at a group of people who had gathered in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Photo / Boulder County Sheriff's Office via AFP

The suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a Jewish protest march in Colorado has appeared in court facing more than 100 charges over an incident that injured 15 people.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown firebombs and sprayed burning petrol at a group of people who had gathered on Monday in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Prosecutors now say 15 people – eight women and seven men – were hurt in the attack in the city of Boulder. Three are still in hospital.

The oldest victim was 88 years old.

Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian who federal authorities said was in the country illegally after overstaying a tourist visa, faces 28 attempted murder charges, as well as a host of other counts relating to his alleged use of violence.