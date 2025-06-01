The FBI is probing what they believe is a terror attack at pro-Israel event in Boulder, Colorado.

The FBI chief said Sunday the agency was investigating a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado, amid reports of an assault on a pro-Israel demonstration in the US city.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Kash Patel said on X.

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” he added.

Local media cited eyewitnesses describing a man throwing something resembling a homemade Molotov cocktail at a group of pro-Israel protesters.

Boulder police meanwhile said on X that its officers were “responding to a report of an attack at 13th and Pearl streets” in the heart of the city, “with reports of several victims.”