Colorado Molotov attack: Suspect charged with attempted murder

AFP
3 mins to read

A man was arrested after reportedly throwing an incendiary device at a group participating in an organised walk in Boulder, Colorado, to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Photo /Getty Images

The man suspected of a Molotov cocktail attack on Jewish protesters in Colorado was facing federal hate crime charges today NZT, with the Government saying he was in the United States illegally.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown Molotov cocktails and sprayed burning petrol in Boulder on Sunday

