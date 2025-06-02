Soliman’s bail was set at US$10 million ($16.6m). FBI agent Mark Michalek said the suspect used “a makeshift flame-thrower” and “was heard to yell ‘free Palestine’,” during the attack.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was arrested after 12 people were injured during a pro-Israel march in Boulder, Colorado. Photo / Boulder County Sheriff's Office, AFP

An FBI affidavit said Soliman had been planning the assault for a year.

“He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” the affidavit says.

“He hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over ‘our land’, which he explained to be Palestine.”

Agents said they had found at least 14 unused Molotov cocktails and a backpack weed sprayer containing petrol.

US Homeland Security officials said he was in the country illegally, having overstayed a tourist visa, but that he had applied for asylum in September 2022.

President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the attack.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump said on his Truth Social network, describing it as a “terrible tragedy”.

He blamed “Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy” for allowing Soliman into the country.

“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland,” he wrote.

‘End Zionists’

The attack occurred on Sunday afternoon local time during a regular demonstration in support of hostages taken in the assault on Israel by Hamas gunmen on October 7, 2023.

In one video that purportedly shows the attack, a shirtless man holding bottles in his hands is seen pacing as the grass in front of him burns.

He can be heard screaming “End Zionists!” and “They are killers!” towards several people in red T-shirts as they tend to a person lying on the ground.

Other images showed billowing black smoke.

In another video, a police officer rushes to arrest the same man, who is lying on the grass. Several people are milling around nearby.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told reporters that “at least one victim was very seriously injured, probably safe to say critical condition”.

The suspect was also injured before being taken into custody, Redfearn said.

Boulder resident Alexis Cendon said he felt “very, very scared” after hearing about the attack near his workplace.

The attack occurred during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. It comes almost two weeks after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington, where a 31-year-old suspect, who shouted “Free Palestine,” was arrested.

Israel’s top diplomat Gideon Saar condemned the “terrible anti-Semitic terror attack targeting Jews in Boulder”.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also voiced outrage.

“Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border - it is already burning the streets of America,” he said.

-Agence France-Presse

- Additional reporting NZ Herald