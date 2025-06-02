A man was arrested after reportedly throwing an incendiary device at a group participating in an organised walk in Boulder, Colorado, to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Photo /Getty Images
The man suspected of a Molotov cocktail attack on Jewish protesters in Colorado was facing federal hate crime charges today NZT, with the Government saying he was in the United States illegally.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman is alleged to have thrown Molotov cocktails and sprayed burning petrol in Boulder on Sundaylocal time at a gathering in support of Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas’ military wing.
Eight people were hurt in the attack - four men and four women - with the oldest reportedly being 88.
Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty later revised the number of victims to 12.
During a press conference streamed on YouTube, he said Soliman faced 16 counts of attempted murder, including eight counts for attempted murder with intent and after deliberation, and eight for attempted murder with extreme difference.
In another video, a police officer rushes to arrest the same man, who is lying on the grass. Several people are milling around nearby.
Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told reporters that “at least one victim was very seriously injured, probably safe to say critical condition”.
The suspect was also injured before being taken into custody, Redfearn said.
Boulder resident Alexis Cendon said he felt “very, very scared” after hearing about the attack near his workplace.
The attack occurred during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. It comes almost two weeks after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington, where a 31-year-old suspect, who shouted “Free Palestine,” was arrested.