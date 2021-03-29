Suez Canal: Ever Given container ship partially freed

The giant container ship has been stuck since Wednesday in Egypt's Suez Canal. Photo / AP

Salvage teams have partially freed the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, according to maritime services provider Inchcape.

While the ship is floating again, it isn't clear how soon the waterway will be open to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the collection of more than 450 ships stuck in the maritime logjam.

The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi — Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021

BREAKING : EVER GIVEN ship has been UNSTUCK & Moving into #Suez Canal after 6 Days!!



Egyptian crew managed to float it moments ago. It’s 5:42 am there: pic.twitter.com/GoMlYjQerL — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 29, 2021

The Chairman of Suez Canal Authority said tugboats dislodged the bow of the giant container ship from the eastern bank of the canal. Tugboats will continue for another hour or so to ensure the vessel could begin moving again up the canal.

The breakthrough in the rescue attempt comes after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand at a depth of 18 metres, Suez Canal Authority spokesman George Safwat said.

The giant container ship has been stuck since Wednesday in Egypt's Suez Canal as authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.

The vessel entered the canal from the Red Sea on Tuesday morning and ran aground 45 minutes later.

The ship's operator and Egyptian officials blamed winds gusting as much as 50kms per hour along with a sandstorm sweeping the area.

Cargo ships have grown in recent years to take on more containers as fuel prices have risen because big boats burn less fuel per container moved. Some have wondered if the ultra-large size of the Ever Given was a factor.

While the supersize of ships can increase their risk of running aground in the Suez Canal, boats just as big buffeted by winds just as strong have passed through the waterway without incident before.

Instead, it's likely that "a combination of factors" was at play, said Ian Woods, a marine cargo lawyer and partner with the firm Clyde & Co.

The Suez Canal Authority decided earlier today to postpone a re-floating attempt of the massive cargo ship, Egyptian news service Ahram Online reported.

The refloating attempt was delayed until "sufficient tug power [was] in place", the Suez Canal's service provider, Leth Agencies, said.

Incredible aerial footage this afternoon revealed 369 vessels — carrying up to $13.73 billion worth of goods — waiting to pass through the Suez Canal in a maritime traffic jam.

The jam sent shockwaves through the global economy. Over 10 per cent of global trade, including 7 per cent of the world's oil, passes through the canal. Crude prices shot up on Wednesday in response to the Suez blockage before dropping the next day.

Goods passing through the canal are typically moving from east to west. In addition to oil, liquified natural gas from the Persian Gulf and furniture, clothes and supermarket basics from China use the canal to avoid taking a circuitous 5,000km route around Africa.

Shipping journal Lloyd's List estimates that the closed waterway is tying up billions of dollars of goods each day the canal is closed — at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is already causing demand in consumer goods to surge.

Nearby nations have been hit hardest, with sanctions-hit Syria, announcing a new round of fuel rationing after the holdup delayed a shipment of oil products from ally Iran.