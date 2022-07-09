The artwork by Theo Jansen stuns. Photo / Theo Jansen, Facebook

Tourists soaking up the sun at picturesque beaches in the Netherlands are being greeted by a "strange and scary" surprise.

A series of rare and eye-catching sculptures by Dutch artist and inventor Theo Jansen are being found at various beaches.

Said to be a fun fusion of art and engineering, the "Strandbeest" are kinetic sculptures that are like skeletons ... that move.

Made from yellow plastic tubes, they can walk on their own, getting energy from the wind.

Jansen has previously said of his creations: "I make skeletons that are able to walk on the wind, so they don't have to eat. Eventually I want to put these animals out in herds on the beaches, so they will live their own lives."

Artist and inventor Theo Jansen. Photo / Theo Jansen, Facebook

And so he did.

The sculptures have become so well-known that they were even featured in an episode of The Simpsons called The Nightmare After Krustmas with Theo Jansen as a cartoon character.

Many people are freaking out over a recent video and images posted online, saying they look straight out of a nightmare.

The video was posted by popular travel group Aurora Borealis Observatory on its Facebook page.

The kinetic sculptures are quite the sight. Photo / Theo Jansen, Facebook

Commenter Sue wrote: "Actually quite horrifying. I'd hate to be surprised by one of these crazy-looking things interrupting my peaceful beach experience."

Pearly agreed: "Genius but they give me the creeps."

And Linda said: "Interesting/amazing but downright strange and scary."

Deborah responded: "Amazing, but stuff nightmares are made of."

Photo / Theo Jansen, Facebook

Many marvelled at the remarkable engineering.

Denise said: "I appreciate the ingenuity … just not sure how I feel about this."

And Pamela commented: "Unbelievably fantastic."