Polish police reported that three more people had died as a result of Storm Boris, raising the toll in the country to seven.

Police chief Marek Boron announced the updated figure of seven dead at a televised crisis meeting.

At least two of the new victims were discovered in the southwestern district of Klodzko.

“The body of an 82-year-old man was discovered in a car,” district police spokeswoman Wioletta Martuszewska told AFP.

“A couple of hours later, mountain rescue services said the body of a man had been found near a riverbed,” she added.

There were unofficial reports of additional victims elsewhere, but police cautioned against publishing unverified information.

“We ask everyone not to report false information about the number of flood victims in the media,” the police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The partially collapsed Carola Bridge (Carolabruecke) in the city centre of Dresden, Saxony. Photo / Jens Schuleter, AFP

‘Disaster’

A new victim was also reported in Austria.

An 81-year-old woman was Austria’s fifth victim of the floods, a police spokesman told AFP.

The fire brigade found the woman’s body in her flooded home in Lower Austria, the worst-impacted province in the Alpine nation.

Storm Boris has caused the deaths of seven people in Romania and three in the Czech Republic, according to the latest tallies.

In Austria, 26 communities were cut off and, with the weather improving, “we are discovering the scale of the disaster”, Lower Austrian governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner told reporters.

In the Czech Republic, more than 60,000 homes were still without electricity, mainly in the country’s northeast, and 500 people were evacuated, including children.

The largest Czech retention basin, the Rozmberk pond in the country’s south, has been overflowing its banks.

Experts say climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activities is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as torrential rains and floods.

Andreas von Weissenberg of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said studies to determine whether climate change is linked to these events are expected in the coming months.

Von Weissenberg said local Red Cross teams were helping the rescue and evacuation efforts, including attending to people’s “emotional and mental health”.

He said the floods have been “branded as historic”, but warned that “climate change has a way of moving the goalposts”.