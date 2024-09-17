The largest Czech retention basin, the Rozmberk pond in the country’s south, has been overflowing its banks.
Experts say climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activities is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as torrential rains and floods.
Andreas von Weissenberg of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said studies to determine whether climate change is linked to these events are expected in the coming months.
Von Weissenberg said local Red Cross teams were helping the rescue and evacuation efforts, including attending to people’s “emotional and mental health”.
He said the floods have been “branded as historic”, but warned that “climate change has a way of moving the goalposts”.