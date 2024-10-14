However, one of the gas pistons which supported the weight of the mattress which killed Davey was found to be defective.
Jeremy Chipperfield, senior coroner for Durham and Darlington, concluded the death was accidental and has written to Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, and the Government Office for Product Safety and Standards warning that there is a risk of other deaths unless action is taken.
“The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an Ottoman-styled gas-lift bed when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base,” the coroner wrote in a prevention of future deaths report.