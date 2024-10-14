However, one of the gas pistons which supported the weight of the mattress which killed Davey was found to be defective.

Jeremy Chipperfield, senior coroner for Durham and Darlington, concluded the death was accidental and has written to Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, and the Government Office for Product Safety and Standards warning that there is a risk of other deaths unless action is taken.

“The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an Ottoman-styled gas-lift bed when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base,” the coroner wrote in a prevention of future deaths report.

Helen Davey’s neck got trapped against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base when the mattress platform collapsed, the hearing heard.

“Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. One of the two gas-lift pistons was defective.

“During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.”

Davey ran a beauty business called All Dolled Up from her home.

Her daughter Betty wrote on Facebook in June: “No words would ever describe how we are feeling. I can’t even begin to process that it’s real and your not just going to walk through the door.

“Mine and George’s best friend from day one, I will always wish we had more time together and that you were still by our side supporting us through everything as always.

“I hope you know how much I love you and that I’d do anything for one more cuddle. Until we meet again my angel.”