A speedboat attempting to break a record lost control and somersaulted through the air before crashing into the water.

A speedboat crashed while attempting to break the 331km/h record on Lake Havasu.

Drivers John Wayne and Clint Eastwood reached 321km/h before losing control and somersaulting.

Both walked away with minor injuries; fellow competitor Jeff Clark praised the boat’s safety.

The drivers, using the pseudonyms John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, had been attempting to break the 331km/h record on Lake Havasu, Arizona.

But disaster struck when their Skater 388 lost control and sailed through the air in front of horrified spectators of the Desert Storm Shootout on Saturday.

Both drivers walked away from the crash with minor injuries, the New York Post reported.