- Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are closer to returning after nine months on the ISS.
- Their Boeing Starliner had propulsion issues, leaving them stranded since June.
- Wilmore, Williams, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov will return to Earth no sooner than March 19.
A pair of astronauts stranded for more than nine months on the International Space Station were a step closer to returning home Sunday after a replacement crew docked with the orbital outpost.
The astronauts were shown on live TV embracing and hugging their counterparts in zero gravity on the space station shortly after their SpaceX Crew Dragon arrived at 5.45am GMT.
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been stuck aboard the ISS since June after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were testing on its maiden crewed voyage suffered propulsion issues and was deemed unfit to fly them back to Earth.
William said it was a “wonderful day” and “great to see our friends arrive”, speaking shortly after her colleagues emerged onto the orbital lab.