Space: UK firm helps build 'claw' to clean up orbiting debris

Space junk regularly returns. In October a rocket booster was pictured re-entering the earth's atmosphere. Photo / Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, AP

British engineers are helping to design a "space claw" to grab junk floating in orbit and safely return it to Earth.

Clearspace-1, the first mission to clear up space debris, is scheduled for launch in 2025, and aerospace experts Elecnor Deimos are designing the Attitude and Orbit Control System which will orientate and position the craft.

The Clearspace-1 satellite - nicknamed "The Claw" - will use a pincer motion to collect debris, before giving it a controlled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

It is estimated there are 160 million pieces of space junk orbiting Earth, including 3000 defunct satellites, at 30,000 km/h, nearly seven times faster than a bullet.

ESA commissions world’s first space debris removal!



ClearSpace-1 will be the first space mission to remove an item of debris from orbit, planned for launch in 2025



Find out more: ➡️https://t.co/aP9zZdfPdA#SpaceDebris#CleanSpace pic.twitter.com/xtY5qfzo8N — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) December 9, 2019

Scientists predict that if a 10cm piece of space junk hit a satellite, smashing it apart, it would set off a chain reaction that could destroy all satellites and render space a no-go zone for centuries.

The British Government is investing £1 million in projects to clear up space debris.

Amanda Solloway, the science minister, said: "From broadband to tracking climate change, satellites have immeasurable benefits on all of our lives. But as many of them break into space debris, it's vital that we take a global leadership role in preventing them from becoming space hazards".

Last year, there was a close call in which an Earth-observation spacecraft operated by the European Space Agency had to light up its thrusters to dodge a Starlink satellite.